Sharapova shrugs off Begu challenge

Maria Sharapova survived an initial barrage from Irina Begu to advance to the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Monday.

While Begu’s world ranking of 38 is superior to Sharapova’s of 52 the latter was definitely considered the favourite heading into this one.

However, Begu came flying out the blocks as she broke Sharapova in the very first game of the match and held that advantage until the fifth game when the former world number one broke back.

From then onwards it was all Sharapova as she broke again to take the opener 7-5 and then blitzed the second stanza 6-1 courtesy of an array of breath-taking ground strokes and some heavy serving.

Speaking after the match Sharapova seemed relieved she was starting to find some momentum after a rough start to 2018 which saw her change coaches and struggle with injuries.

“It just took time for me revaluate where I was, where my body was,” she said.

“I also made changes within my team; especially in that period of time, it was not easy.

“There’s never a bad time to make a good change. You do hope that those changes lead to better things and good things.

“It’s not because the past necessarily wasn’t working, but because you believe that there could be better things to come.”

All the other results from the Spanish capital on Monday can be seen below:

(2) C Wozniacki d. A Barty 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

(11) J Goerges d. L Arruabarrena-Vecino 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

M Sharapova d. I Begu 7-5, 6-1

K Bertens d. (15) A Sevastova 6-1, 6-4

(7) C Garcia d. P Martic 6-3, 7-5

K Mladenovic d. Z Shuai 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

(9) S Stephens d. S Stosur 6-1, 6-3