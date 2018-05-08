Djokovic shows glimpses of former self as he beats Nishikori

Novak Djokovic has had a tough time of it of late but the once world number one reminded everyone he still has what it takes to mix it with the best as he beat Kei Nishikori 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Open.

In Djokovic’s five previous tournaments in 2018, he has not made it to the quarterfinals once. Speculation as to the reasons why his level of play has dropped so much has been rife.

However, on Monday in the first round of the Madrid Open he proved that he still has the skill to win big matches and should be considered a threat for the upcoming Roland Garros.

Nishikori started the high-profile match brightly as he broke in the fifth game to lead 3-2 but gave that advantage back in his very next service game.

Leading 6-5, Djokovic made his first move of the encounter as he broke for the second time and in doing so took the set.

Both players found their groove in the second stanza but again it was Djokovic who remained calmest during the big moments. Leading 5-4, he put Nishikori’s serve under immense pressure and was rewarded with the break and the match.

Afterwards, Djokovic confessed it felt odd facing a player of Nishikori’s calibre in the first round.

“It was strange, I must admit, playing Kei in the first round,” Djokovic said.

“Our rankings dropped due to injuries and everything else that was happening the last year. I mean, it can happen and it did happen here.

“Of course, I’ve played Kei on big occasions, in many of the big tournaments, finals and semi-finals. It was different to play him in the first round, though. It was a big test for both of us.”

All the other results from Monday in the Spanish capital can be seen below:

M Raonic d. N Kicker 6-3, 6-2

D Lajovic d. K Khachanov 6-3, 6-2

M Kukushkin d. R Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-2

(10) N Djokovic d. K Nishikori 7-5, 6-4

F Delbonis d. M Zverev 6-1, 2-6, 7-6(8-6)

(13) D Schwartzman d. A Mannarino 6-1, 6-3

B Paire d. (15) L Pouille 6-2, 6-3

D Dzumhur d. J Benneteau 6-4, 6-2