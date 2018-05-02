Lopez: Federer, Nadal would rule doubles

The top two singles players in the world, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, would dominate the doubles too if they combined, according to doubles specialist Marc Lopez.

The two superstars, who have won 36 grand slam singles titles between them, have teamed up once before in last years Laver Cup and showed they felt comfortable in the doubles format with a three-set victory over American’s Sam Querry and Jack Sock.

Loved being in Chicago and can’t wait to return for the @LaverCup in September… Hope you can join me there. Tickets going on sale tomorrow!! Get em quick 🏃‍♀🏃🏻‍♂💨💨 pic.twitter.com/85mgZmWBgQ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 23, 2018

While the pair remains focused on their singles careers, Spain’s Lopez said he is glad the two have not teamed up on tour more often as he feels they are quite capable of dominating the doubles as well.

In an interview carried by the Express, the 35-year-old Lopez is quoted as saying that because the duo is unique they would naturally dominate doubles too.

“If you ask me what would happen if Rafa and Roger played doubles every week and trained together, they would obviously be the best in the world, because they are unique,” Lopez said.

“In the end, it is better for us that good singles players decide not to play it.”

The chances of seeing Nadal and Federer team up again is a distinct possibility in September when the second edition of the Laver Cup takes place.