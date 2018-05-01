Tomic slips further down the rankings

Bernard Tomic continued his slide down the world tennis rankings on Monday after a first-round loss to sixth seed Viktor Troicki at the Istanbul Open.

Tomic started well, taking the first set 6-3 but fell apart in the second set as he failed to win a game.

He briefly fought back in the third set, but ultimately fell short as Troicki stepped up his game, hitting 13 aces as he broke Tomic five times.

The Serbian eventually won the match 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.

Tomic, who reached the quarter-finals at the tournament last year before losing out to top seed Milos Raonic, will now lose the ranking points earned in 2017.

The defeat will see the former Australian prodigy, who was ranked as high as 17 just two years ago, fall to No.233 in the world.

It marks his lowest ranking since June 2010 when he was ranked No.246.