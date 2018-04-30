Pliskova powers past Vandeweghe for Stuttgart title

Karolina Pliskova claimed her 10th WTA title with a straight-set victory over Coco Vandeweghe at the Stuttgart Open.

Pliskova started the match in nervy fashion as Vandeweghe broke her in the very first game of the final.

The Czech fifth seed fought back though, levelling matters in the fourth game. A tie-break was required to decide the set and Pliskova emerged on top.

The second stanza was an equally tense affair. In the end Pliskova’s two breaks to Vandeweghe’s one were enough for her to win the match 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The players were well matched and there was not a huge amount between them apart from Pliskova’s serve which yielded 11 aces.

“It’s the best atmosphere to play in Germany,” Pliskova said after the match.

“I want to thank my team. I think we had a great week and without them I would not have the trophy.”