Vandeweghe to face Pliskova in Stuttgart final

American CoCo Vandeweghe’s continued her great form by beating sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final in Stuttgart.

Vandeweghe’s serve was the big difference between the two players as she never faced a break point thoughout and won 92 percent of points on her first serve.

In Sunday’s final, Vandeweghe will face fifth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who hammered Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-4, 6-2.

Pliskova had few problems getting past Kontaveit in 65 minutes.

The Czech hammered 22 winners, served six aces and only nine unforced errors to reach her first final of 2018.