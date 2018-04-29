Tennis

Nadal to meet Tsitsipas in Barcelona final

Top seed Rafael Nadal is up against Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday after claiming his 400th career clay court victory on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard hammered Belgian forth seed David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 in a match lasting an hour and 24 minutes.

Earlier in the day, world number 63, Tsistipas, beat Spanish fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 6-3.

Nadal dropped his first service game to trail 2-0 but broke straight back to cruise to the opening set 6-4, thanks to a second break in the 10th game.

In the second set, it was all Nadal with three breaks of serve to win the set and match 6-0.

Whatever the result on Sunday, Tsistipas becomes the first Greek player to break into the world’s top 50 when the ATP Rankings are released on Monday.

