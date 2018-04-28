Vandeweghe upsets Halep in Stuttgart

CoCo Vandeweghe reached her first ever clay-court semifinal at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, and she did so in style by beating top seed Simona Halep.

Vandeweghe stormed to a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the pre-tournament favourite in Stuttgart to book her place in the last four.

The American said at the start of the week she was not a fan of playing on clay, but judging by her performances she is looking increasingly comfortable on the surface.

Against a talented clay-court player in Halep, Vandeweghe hit 19 winners and converted three of five break points while saving all five break points against her.

Disappointingly for Halep, she gave up the first set with two straight double faults, and then quickly found herself 0-2 down at the start of the second.

The Romanian piled on the pressure to earn three break points in the third game, but Vandeweghe saved them all before taking control of the contest with her second break of the set. Match point then followed shortly after.

Vandeweghe moves on to face sixth seed Caroline Garcia, after the Frenchwoman defeated third seed Elina Svitolina 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2 in another surprise result.

In the other semi-final, former world number one Karolina Pliskova will meet last year’s quarter-finalist Anett Kontaveit.

Number five seed Pliskova came from a set down to beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 and qualify for her first semi-final in Stuttgart.

Kontaveit was also involved in another three-setter after a marathon victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In an encounter which lasted almost three hours, Kontaveit came out on top 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 to reach her first semi-final of the season.