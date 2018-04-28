Nadal through, Dimitrov and Thiem out

Rafael Nadal extended his record of consecutive sets won on clay to 42 as he defeated Martin Klizan at the Barcelona Open on Friday.

The ‘King of Clay’ looked comfortable upon his throne as he dispatched his Slovakian opponent 6-0, 7-5 to sail into the semi-finals in front of an adoring home crowd.

There was a scare for the Spaniard, however, as he was forced to save three set points in the second set before recovering to keep his streak going.

42 straight sets on clay…@RafaelNadal escapes a scare, defeating Klizan 6-0 7-5 to keep that record going… #bcnopenbs pic.twitter.com/4JapY6RUhX — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 27, 2018

Nadal is chasing an unprecedented 11th title in Barcelona this week, and his job was made considerably easier on Friday as two of his biggest rivals – Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem – both suffered quarter-final losses.

Second seed Dimitrov was knocked out by fifth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Third seed Thiem suffered an even bigger upset, going down 6-3, 6-2 to up-and-coming Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Carreno-Busta and Tsitsipas will face each other in the semi-finals on Saturday, while Nadal takes on Belgium David Goffin, who battled back from a set down to beat Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-2.