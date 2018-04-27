Wozniacki battles past Errani in Istanbul

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki came from a set down to defeat Italian Sara Errani to reach the quarter-finals of the Istanbul Cup on Thursday.

The World No.2 needed two hours and 26 minutes to battle past Errani 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 and will next be up against France’s Pauline Parmentier.

The opening set, which had a total of five breaks of serve, saw Errani prevail after a break in the 11th game then holding her own serve to claim the set 7-5.

Wozniacki came back strongly with two service breaks to go on and win the second set 6-3 and force a decider.

The deciding set started off in the worse possible way for Errani, when she dropped serve in the opening game and followed that up with two more dropped service games for the 28-year-old Dane to go on and claim the set and match 6-3.

“In the first set, I made way too many unforced errors, but I kind of cut that down in the second and third set,” Wozniacki told the press, afterwards.

“On the clay, it’s important to be able to play defence, because there are longer rallies, but at the same time, if you have a short ball, you have to attack,” Wozniacki continued. “I’m trying to find that balance. It’s not easy, especially in the first tournament of the year.”

Thursday’s Instanbul results:

1-Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) Def. Sara Errani (ITA) 5-7 6-3 6-3

Donna Vekic (CRO) Def. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 6-2

Maria Sakkari (GRE) Def. Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-3 6-1

Arantxa Rus (NED) Def. Danka Kovinic (MNE) 2-6 6-2 6-0

Polona Hercog (SLO) Def. Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 6-2 (Retired)