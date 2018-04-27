Nadal cruises, Dimitrov battles in Barcelona

Top seed Rafael Nadal downed Spanish compatriot Guillermo Garcia-Lopez to cruise to cruise into the Barcelona Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Nadal, who is chasing an 11th Barcelona title, was way too strong for Lopez winning 6-1, 6-3 and will next face Slovakia’s Martin Klizan after he got past Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-4.

Nadal was simply in a class of his own on the clay-court by winning nine straight games from 1-1 in the first set to 4-0 in the second set.

He then went on to claim the set 6-1 in a match lasting just 80 minutes.

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov had to save two match points to get past Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8) in a match lasting two hours and 50 minutes.

He is next up against fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who saved three match points before beating French 11th seed Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (8/6).

Barcelona Open third round results:

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 6-1, 6-3

Martin Klizan (SVK) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP x12) 6-1, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) bt Albert Ramos (ESP x10) 6-4, 7-5

Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) bt Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 7-6 (5), 6-2

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x5) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x11) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (6)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x2) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8)

David Goffin (BEL x4) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) 206, 7-6 (2, 6-0

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x8) bt Pablo Andujar (ESP) 6-4, 6-1