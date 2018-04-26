Kerber too strong for Kvitova in Stuttgart

Angelique Kerber did not disappoint in front of her home crowd as she defeated Petra Kvitova in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The German gained revenge for last weekend's Fed Cup defeat by beating her Czech opponent 6-3, 6-2 in a surprisingly one-sided affair.

"I know what to expect, and it's not an easy match," said Kerber. "I lost against Petra on Sunday, but I was trying to play my game and focus more on my side of the court, and playing aggressive. I'm happy to be in the next round. I'm playing here at home and it's always great to play in front of my fans. I'm looking forward to the next round."

Kerber could only win four games against Kvitova during last weekend's Fed Cup semifinal, but totally turned the tables this time around, clinching two breaks after a nervy start to go one set up.

Kerber then broke early in the second set for a 3-1 lead before clinching victory on her third match point after one hour and 17 minutes.

"It's always great to play in front of my fans at home!" – @AngeliqueKerber

"Every single point was so important, because Petra fights until the end, and so you never know what will happen. I just tried to focus until the last point."

Kerber moves on toface Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, who saved two match points before beating defeat Kristina Mladenovic 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5).

Elsewhere, top seed Simona Halep survived a scare to overcome Magdalea Rybarikova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Rybarikova came out flying in the first set but Halep soon found her footing and took control of the second and third sets to seal her place in the second round.

The World No. 1 is on to the quarterfinal!

Other winners on the day included Caroline Vandeweghe, Anna Kontaveit and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.