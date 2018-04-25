Djokovic crashes out in Barcelona

Qualifier Martin Klizan caused a big upset when he defeated former World Number one Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.

In a match lasting one hour and 41 minutes, the 28-year-old Slovak beat 12th-ranked Djokovic 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to reach the third round and will be up against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez next.

Klizan won the first set when he claimed the 30-year-old Serbians serve in the first and fifth games to win the opener 6-2.

Djokovic bounced back in the next set and looked to be in control with two service breaks of his own to claim the set 6-1 and tie the match up at a set apiece.

In the decider, Klizan was the more aggressive of the two as the match progressed and managed to break serve in the eighth game to serve for the match, winning it 6-3, when Djokovic hammered a forehand in the net.