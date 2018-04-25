Nadal targets 11th Barcelona title

World number one Rafael Nadal will begin his quest to win an 11th Barcelona Open title when he faces Spanish countryman Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Nadal, who had a bye in the first round, is up against world No.77 Carballes in a first-ever meeting.

Ya en #Barcelona para saltar mañana a la tierra batida del #BCNOpenBS. Con ganas de compartir más tenis con los amigos de @BancoSabadell y con todos vosotros 😉 pic.twitter.com/038MBZxoRX — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 24, 2018

Nadal arrives in Barcelona after winning last weeks Monte Carlo Masters crown for the 11th time to retain his top spot in the ATP rankings.

The meeting between the two Spaniards should be plain sailing for Nadal, who has 884 career victories, while his opponent has just 20 match wins at Tour-level.

Beaten Monaco finalist Dominic Thiem, second seed Grigor Dimitrov and former world No.1 Novak Djokovic will all be trying to stop Nadal’s charge for his 11th Barcelona crown.

In an interview, the 31-year-old Nadal spoke of his love of playing on the clay-courts of Barcelona.

“It’s a tournament that I know very well. I feel a little bit like home, even if my home is Mallorca, I am from this club and I enjoy the fact that I can play here in front of my people.

“This part of the season, all the events are so special for me, so I really enjoy playing every week and this week is not an exception. Now having two weeks at home, Barcelona and then [the Mutua Madrid Open] it’s a special two weeks back-to-back.”

“For me, the extra motivation is just playing the tournaments that I am playing,” Nadal added.

“Monte Carlo, for me is like a love story and here, almost the same. My real motivation is just playing, Monte Carlo last week and now play Barcelona. That’s a tournament that I have had a lot of success and I really feel the passion for playing.”