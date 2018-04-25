Sharapova continues to struggle

Maria Sharapova’s clay court season got off to an underwhelming start in Stuttgart on Tuesday as she lost in three sets to Caroline Garcia in her opening match at the Porsche Grand Prix.

The five-time grand slam champion lost out after Garcia staged an impressive fightback, saving two match points to win 3-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-4 and claim a first victory in five meetings with the Russian.

“I was a little more aggressive today and I returned a bit better. Finally I can say that after seven years I have beaten her … it’s an important win,” said Garcia.

“It was a very close match. I know she is a fighter and it would be difficult until the end.”.

More worrying for Sharapova, it was a fourth successive loss and means she is now without a win since the second round of January’s Australian Open.

The last time she dropped four consecutive matches was in 2003.

Sharapova cruised through the first set, but a 10th double fault at 4-4 in the third set handed Garcia a crucial break after she had earlier levelled via a second-set tiebreaker.

The 31-year old was playing her first competitive match since splitting with coach Sven Groeneveld in March following her first-round loss at Indian Wells.

“I felt like my previous match at Indian Wells wasn’t a match that I needed to go and play because I wasn’t physically ready to pay that match,” Sharapova said. “But maybe that match helped me make some tough decisions that I ended up having to make.

“It’s always a tricky time for them, especially with a person that’s been by your side, that you’ve had such great success with, an incredible coach that has been a mentor to you, that you have a lot of respect for. It’s never easy. There’s no real way to go about it. But I think we both felt it was the right time for it.”