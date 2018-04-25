Goffin survives big Barcelona scare

Fourth seed David Goffin came from a set down, saving a match point, to defeat Marcel Granollers in the second round at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Belgian looked dead and buried when trailing 4-6, 1-5 against the Barcelona-born Granollers. But never gave up and fought back, saving a match point when trailing 3-5, to eventually win 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in two hours and 26 minutes.

Goffin’s third round opponent is either Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer or 16th seed Karen Khachanov, who play on Wednesday.

In the opening set, one break of serve in the third game was all Granollers needed to go on and claim the opener 6-4.

The 32-year-old Spaniard looked on track for a comfortable victory in the second set with breaks in the first and fifth games to lead 4-1.

Things proceeded on serve with Granollers serving for the match while leading 5-3 but Goffin hung in, saving a match point to get a break back. Two games later things were all square at 5-5 when Goffin broke his opponents serve for the second time.

The set was decided by a tie-breaker which Goffin won 7-2 against a tiring Granollers to force the decider.

Thereafter, Goffin looked in control by claiming his opponents serve in the first and seventh games to serve out the set and match, winning it 6-2.

Wednesday’s Barcelona Open Results:

First Round:

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) Def. Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT) 6-2 6-4

Martin Klizan (SVK) Def. Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4

Bjorn Fratangelo (USA) Def. Alexey Vatutin (RUS) 7-5 5-7 6-3

Guido Pella (ARG) Def. Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-4 6-4

Jaume Munar (ESP) Def. Joao Sousa (POR) 6-4 3-6 7-5

Gilles Simon (FRA) Def. Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-2 6-3

Second Round:

12-Feliciano Lopez (ESP) Def. Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4 2-6 6-4

4-David Goffin (BEL) Def. Marcel Granollers (ESP) 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2

8-Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) Def. Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4

11-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Def. Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-4 7-6(5)

Malek Jaziri (TUN) Def. Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 6-4 6-3