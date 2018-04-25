Wozniacki cruises in Istanbul

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki started her clay-court debut in Turkey with a straight-set first round victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at the BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup on Tuesday.

The Dane dominated, needing just over an hour to defeat her Russian opponent 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with the winner of the match between Kirsten Flipkens and Sara Errani.

Top seed @CaroWozniacki safely through to @Istanbul_Cup round of 16! Sweeps past Alexandrova 6-2, 6-2! pic.twitter.com/F52qyS9TXn — WTA (@WTA) April 24, 2018

In the opening set, Wozniacki claimed her opponents serve in the fourth, sixth and eighth games to claim the opener 6-2.

In the next set, the Dane kept up her dominance with two more breaks, in the fourth and eighth games to win the set and match 6-2.

In an interview afterwards, the 27-year-old Wozniacki was delighted with winning her debut match at the event in Istanbul.

“It was tricky, for sure,” she said. “The first match on clay is never easy, but I’m happy with the win. It’s great just to get a match in, and feel better with the movement.

“It’s all about fine-tuning in matches like these,” she added.

Tuesday’s first round results:

1-Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) Def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 6-2 6-2

Pauline Parmentier (FRA) Def. Aksu (TUR) 6-2 6-2

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) Def. 6-Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 0-6 6-1 6-0

Donna Vekic (CRO) Def. 3-Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 6-1 (Retired)

7-Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) Def. Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) 7-5 6-0

Maria Sakkari (GRE) Def. Cagla Buyukakcay (TUR) 7-5 6-2

Danka Kovinic (MNE) Def. Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-3 6-3

Arantxa Rus (NED) Def. 4-Shuai Zhang (CHN) 6-2 6-3

Polona Hercog (SLO) Def. 8-Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6-2 7-5

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) Def. Valentyna Ivakhnenko (UKR) 7-5 6-4