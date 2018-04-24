Sharapova wants winning feeling again

It’s been one year since Maria Sharapova made her much-anticipated return to competitive tennis following her 15-month long drugs ban, but it’s fair to say that things haven’t gone completely as expected.

A combination of injuries and some poor results mean Sharapova is languishing in 42nd place in the world rankings 12 months after her return when most expected a swift return to the upper echelons of the ladies’ game.

It hasn’t all been bad news, Sharapova won her 36th career title in Tianjin, China, in October, but injury trouble has seen the 31-year old enjoy a disappointing 2018 to date with first round exits in both Doha and Indian Wells.

Still, the former world number one is refusing to let her struggles get her down.

“I didn’t put any expectations on myself coming back after the suspension,” Sharapova told CNN ahead of this week’s Porsche Open, the tournament where she made her return last year.

“Because missing that period of time at this age and after going through different things in my life, whether it’s injury or surgery, just being away from the sport, even though you are resting your body and even though I was resting things that were hurting before, you can never replicate what you do in a match environment.”

“I am still working through that, and I am still getting that back, and that takes a while.”

The five-time major winner admitted she is itching to recapture the winning feeling you get when performing at the very top.

“When you’ve experienced grand slam victories, it’s absolutely natural to have that goal in your mind,” she said.

“It would be silly for me to say my goal for this year is to win a lower-tier tournament because I strive to be on the big stage and to win on the big stage.

“I’ve experienced it, and I know what it’s like and I want that feeling again. I continue to work for that.”

Quizzed about a possible retirement, Sharapova said.

“I haven’t set a time table for myself, but I’ve always said that I would do it on my own terms.”