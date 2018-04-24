Dimitrov looking to his roots for inspiration

Gregor Dimitrov returns to Spain this week, the site where a significant portion of his childhood was lived out, and is hoping good memories can trigger a strong showing at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

Dimitrov was born in Bulgaria however moved to Barcelona to further his tennis career at a young age.

This week he returns to compete in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell for the first time since 2013.

Clay has never been a surface the 26-year-old has seemed comfortable on. This best illustrated by the fact that he has never progressed past the third round of Roland Garros – his worst record out of the four grand slams.

However, speaking prior to his first game of the tournament, Dimitrov explained that he was hopeful of turning things around sooner rather than later.

“Now that I’m back here, it brings back so many good memories,” Dimitrov said.

“I practically spent my junior years out here, so it’s just pretty much coming back to the same courts where I used to practise and of course hang around, and just be a kid.

“The past years, I felt I’ve done well on the clay, but not good enough.

“I grew up on clay. I feel I can play well and do well, so hopefully this week’s going to give me a little bit of that.”

Dimitrov is joined by 10-time champion Rafa Nadal, top 10 players in Dominic Thiem and David Goffin, as well as former world number one Novak Djokovic.

He will face the winner of the match between Gilles Simon and Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday.

There were no seeds in action on Monday.

All the results can be seen below:

D Lajovic d. P Martinez Portero 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-3

I Karlovic d. T Robredo 6-7(5-7), 7-6(10-8), 6-4

S Tsitsipas d. C Moutet 6-4, 6-1

M Granollers d. M Kukushkin 6-2, 6-2

G Garcia-Lopez d. Y Sugita 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-5)

P Cuevas d. R Ojeda Lara 6-0, 6-4

M Jaziri d. T Sandgren 6-4, 6-4

B Paire d. N Jarry 7-6(7-4), 6-7(3-7), 6-4

R Dutra Silva d. J Donaldson 6-3, 6-1