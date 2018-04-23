Andy Murray set for Challenger Tour return?

Andy Murray could be set to make his return from injury in an ATP Challenger event in his native Glasgow.

The Scotsman is expected to make a final decision on his participation on Wednesday.

The tournament in question is a new on the Challenger Tour, and will be played at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Tennis Centre from 28 April-6 May.

Murray is said to be keen to play in the event if his recovery from hip surgery continues apace.

He is also due to play June’s Libema Open prior to this year’s Wimbledon, as well as the Citi Open in Washington as part of his build-up to the US Open.

Murray, who hasn’t featured in a competitive tournament since last year’s Wimbledon, could also play in another Challenger event at Loughborough University’s Tennis Centre from 19-27 May.