Nishikori: I was kind of out of gas

Kei Nishikori admitted that his legs felt heavy during his final against Rafael Nadal at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday.

Nishikori had done superbly to reach the final, having only recently returned from injury, and was gunning for his first Masters 1000 title.

But Nadal proved too strong, running out a a 6-3, 6-2 winner in 93 minutes to deny the Japenese star and claim his 11th Monte Carlo crown.

For Nishikori, it was too much to ask to recover from three straight three-set matches leading into the final, and he admitted that he ran out of gas when he needed it most.

“I was handling [the situation] well,” he said.

“Maybe my body, especially my legs, were very heavy today, playing three sets, three days in a row, playing with tough players. It wasn’t easy physically.

“I knew it was going to be tough to maintain my level because he gives me all the balls back.

“I knew it was going to be tough even though I was up [a] break.

“I was kind of out of gas… especially [in the] second set.

“He makes [it] tough… he was also playing great tennis.”

Nishikori and Nadal are both playing in Barcelona this week, and could meet each other in the third round.