USA set up Czech Fed Cup final

Team USA defeated France on Sunday to set up a final with the Czech Republic at the Fed Cup.

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens helped the USA reach their second consecutive Fed Cup final with their respective victories at the Arena Du Pays D’Aix in France.

With the tie locked at 1-1, Stephens rolled over Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-0 in fine style, needing just 55 minutes.

Later, Keys was then pushed in the opening set by Pauline Parmentier, surviving a tense tiebreaker where she won the last three points. Two breaks in the second set would be enough to close out the match and seal the tie at 3-1.

"I was really nervous," Keys said afterwards.

"I wanted to be the one who got that winning point. I was so sad I couldn't play in the final last year because of my wrist injury. Fed Cup is special. It captures the extremes of the highs and lows of tennis. It takes me days to recover from a Fed Cup loss, whereas with a normal match within a day you're bouncing back – but the wins are incredible."

Earlier, the Czech Republic started the day 2-0 up on Germany. Julia Goerges earned a hard fought 6-4, 6-2 win over Karolina Pliskova to keep German hopes alive.

But it was a firing Petra Kvitova that sealed the deal for the Czech team, as she overcame former world number one Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-2 in just 58 minutes to send them through to the final.

The final will be played on the indoor hard courts of Prague on the Czech Republic from November 10-11.