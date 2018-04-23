Nadal demolishes Nishikori for 11th title

Rafael Nadal defeated Kei Nishikori in straight sets to win his 11th Monte Carlo Masters crown on Sunday.

The world number one was superb in his 6-3, 6-2 win over the Japanese star on the clay courts of Monte Carlo. The victory sees Nadal move to 76 career titles, one behind the legendary John McEnroe.

However, the Spaniard did not get the ideal start to his title defence. Nishikori – who impressed with wins over second seed Marin Cilic and third seed Alexander Zverev tis week – would draw first blood in the opening set, breaking to go 2-1 up.

But Nishikori failed to consolidate, double faulting to allow Nadal back into the set. Nadal then broke once more to go 4-2 up, after which he served out the set.

A deflated Nishikori could not match Nadal in the second set. The world number 36 held serve to open the set, but Nadal’s prowess on his favoured surface shone through as he reeled off five straight games on his way to closing out the championship.

Given Nadal last played in the Australian Open quarter-final in January, where he was forced to pull out due to injury, he was a happy man on Sunday.

"We've had some tough moments over these last five months," said Nadal on court afterwards.

"I'll enjoy the moment and then tomorrow we'll start to think about the next tournament. But now I'll enjoy winning a Masters 1000 tournament which doesn't happen every day."