France, USA all square; Czech’s lead Germany

In two riveting opening day semi-final rubbers of the Fed Cup between France and defending champions the USA, things were all square at 1-1 in their clash at the Arena du Pays d’Aix on Saturday.

Sloane Stephens got the Americans off to the ideal start by defeating her French opponent Pauline Parmentier 7-6(3), 7-5.

In the second singles rubber France’s Kristina Mladenovic came from a set down to get past Coco Vandeweghe 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to nap the American’s 13-rubber Fed Cup winning streak.

In the second semi-final, taking place in the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, the Czech Republic lead Germany 2-0.

🇩🇪0⃣🆚2⃣🇨🇿 The Czech #FedCup juggernaut sits one win from a 6th #FedCupFinal in 8 years after a sensational opening day in Stuttgart! pic.twitter.com/WbP4Ma5qDG — Fed Cup (@FedCup) April 21, 2018

The Czechs produced two stunning performances by Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova to but them in the driving seat heading into Sunday.

Kvitova overcame a slow start to beat Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-2 while Pliskova produced one of her best ever serving performances to down Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3.

On Sunday, the Germans will need to win their doubles and both singles rubbers to claim an unlikely victory.