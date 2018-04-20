Tennis

Nadal crushes Thiem in Monaco quarters

World number one Rafa Nadal stayed on track to claim an 11th singles title at the Monte Carlo Masters when he hammered fifth seed Dominic Thiem in their quarter-final clash on Friday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard was at his brilliant best as he thumped his 24-year-old Austrian opponent 6-0, 6-2 in just 70 minutes.

Nadal started the match by holding serve without dropping a point, and then proceeded to claim Thiem’s serve in the second, fourth and sixth games to win the set 6-0.

In the next set, Nadal was just as dominant and bossed his opponent relentlessly around the court, breaking serve in the second and eighth games to win the set and match 6-2.

“I think I played a great match – the best of the tournament,” said Nadal afterwards.

“I played very aggressive, I knew I couldn’t give Dominic time to hit the ball and I didn’t.”

The top seed\s semi-final opponent will be fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who continued his dominance over sixth seed David Goffin of Belgium by winning 6-4, 7-6 (4).

The result means Dimitrov has beaten Goffin seven times in eight career meetings.

