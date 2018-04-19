Nadal: I won’t miss Grand Slams like Federer

Rafael Nadal says you can count on him, at least, not to miss any Grand Slam tournaments – unlike a certain Roger Federer.

Like he has done in the past, Federer has once again opted to skip the entire clay-court season, the French Open included.

The Swiss ace is keen to preserve his body and focus on those tournament he thinks he has the best chance of winning, but Nadal has assured his fans that’s not a strategy he will look to adopt himself.

Now that he’s recovered from his injury troubles, the Spaniard is eyeing a full schedule as per normal.

With 10 @ROLEXMCMASTERS 🏆, Rafael Nadal certainly feels at home at the Monte-Carlo Country Club. "There are places that you have special feelings…" Read: https://t.co/SoQMf6utbj pic.twitter.com/snICDIlpNc — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) April 19, 2018

“There are tournaments that I can’t imagine missing on purpose,” he said.

“I don’t see myself missing Monte Carlo on purpose. I don’t see myself missing Wimbledon on purpose, or the U.S. Open, or Australian, or Rome.”

Nadal conceded, however, that his plans might change one day when he’s older.

“I can’t say ‘never’ because I cannot predict what’s going to be in the future,” he said.

Earlier this week, Nadal also teased his great rival Federer over deciding to avoid him on clay.

“He said a couple of days ago that he would love to play against me again on clay, best of five sets, so I thought he would play Roland Garros. Then in a few days he says he will not play. A little bit of a contradiction,” he said with a smile.

Nadal must win the Monte Carlo Masters this week to avoid Federer taking his place as world number one.

Next month, he will go in hunt of an unprecedented 11th French Open title at Roland Garros. The tournament starts on May 27th.