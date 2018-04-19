Failed bid to rename arena after Federer

Roger Federer fans have failed in their bid to rename the Swiss Indoors arena in honour of their hero.

The plan was thwarted by the local council in Federer’s hometown of Basel, who voted against renaming the St. Jakobshalle venue to the Roger Federer Arena.

The Fed Express has amassed no less than eight titles at the hard court indoor venue, most recently in 2017, where he defeated rival Juan Martin del Potro.

However, after one councillor’s comments, it seems it my only be a matter of time before the ever-popular figure gets his name on a building.

“It can be a nice gesture later to put such a memorial on for Federer,” said councillor Thomas Gander, according to express.co.uk.

“But today it is still too early. And I'm almost sure he sees it that way.”

Federer already has streets named after him in the Swiss town of Biel and in Halle in Germany. You have to think that by the time the 20-time grand slam winner bids farewell to this life, there will be plenty more.