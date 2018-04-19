Wozniacki considers Miami Open boycott

Caroline Wozniacki is considering boycotting next year’s Miami Open after receiving a torrent of abuse from supporters at last month’s tournament.

The world number two is angry at the response from tournament officials to her complaints about death threats towards both her and her family during the defeat to Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig.

The crowd was largely pro-Puig and Wozniacki believes fans firmly overstepped the mark in one of the worst experiences of her career.

Wozniacki’s anger only increased after a statement from tournament director James Blake claiming that WTA staff were not made aware of any threats.

“I slept horribly for probably four or five days after that, I wasn’t at ease,” said the Danish player.

“I really felt awful. There was a bad feeling in my stomach. David (Lee, her fiance) was there too and he even was like: ‘This is bad, this is not the way’.

“The experience that I had in Miami was awful and hopefully something we’ll never experience again.”