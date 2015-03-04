Ivanovic victorious in Mexico

Defending champion and top seed Ana Ivanovic sailed into the second round of the Monterrey Open in Mexico with a straight-sets victory over Nicole Vaidisova.

No play was possible on the previous day due to heavy rain and Monday's scheduled first-round matches were postponed due to the inclement weather before play got under way on Tuesday.

Czech qualifier Vaidisova was appearing in her first WTA main-draw match since returning from a four-and-a-half-year break from professional tennis.

Her involvement in the tournament did not extend beyond the first day of action, however, as Ivanovic wrapped up a 6-1 7-6 (7/4) victory in 72 minutes.

Second seed Sara Errani made easy work of American Lauren Davis to progress with a straight-sets triumph.

Looking for her ninth WTA title, the Italian made it look easy as she moved past Davis with a 6-0 6-3 win.

Third seed Caroline Garcia also did not drop a set but was nevertheless tested as she beat Karin Knapp in a match lasting almost two hours.

The Frenchwoman triumphed 7-5 7-6 (7/5) against Knapp to win her first match in three attempts against the Italian.

Fourth seed Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland was made to work hard before seeing off Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer with a victory in two hours and 27 minutes.

Bacsinszky, who lifted her first WTA title since 2009 after a four-year absence from the sport at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel on Sunday, claimed a hard-fought 7-6 (10/8) 3-6 6-4 win.

Russian fifth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova lost the first set against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova but rallied to win the next two and earn a 4-6 6-3 6-0 victory against the Slovakian.

American sixth seed Alison Riske suffered a 6-4 6-0 defeat to Vera Zvonareva of Russia, seventh seed Daniela Hantuchova beat Puerto Rico's Monica Puig 7-6 (7/1) 3-6 7-5 and eighth seed Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia held on to defeat Serbia's Jovana Jaksic 6-3 3-6 7-5.

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko made easy work of American opponent Shelby Rogers as she claimed a 6-2 6-0 victory, while Johanna Larsson of Sweden moved past Holland's Kiki Bertens with a straightforward 6-3 6-2 win.

Pauline Parmentier of France claimed a 3-6 6-4 6-1 comeback victory after Serbian Aleksandra Krunic took the first set, while Hungarian qualifier Timea Babos saw off Spain's Silvia Soler Espinosa.

There were also also first-round wins for Polona Hercog, Kristina Mladenovic, Francesca Schiavone and Urszula Radwanska.