Nadal hoping for injury-free run in Monte Carlo

Rafa Nadal hopes his injury troubles are behind him, ahead of his ATP Tour return at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Nadal has not played on the circuit since January’s Australian Open due to a hip injury, although he did help Spain to two crucial wins over Germany in their Davis Cup quarter final victory earlier this month.

The world number one will take the next step in his comeback on Wednesday, when he faces Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene at the Monte Carlo Masters – a tournament he has won on 10 previous occasions.

“Being honest, I am not practising thinking about if that [the injury] comes back or not,” said Nadal.

“I had injuries in my life, as you know, more than what I expected, but the good thing is that when I came back I was not afraid about what was going on.

“I feel that I’m playing well. I had some good days of practice here, playing some good sets.

“It’s hopefully going to be my first event of the year that I can finish. And I’m excited about that.”