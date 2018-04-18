Zverev and Dimitrov through in Monte Carlo

Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov both recovered from slow starts to book their places in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

Third seed Zverev was a set down against Giles Muller before recovering strongly in the second and third sets for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Outside of a bad patch at the end of the first set where he got broken twice, Zverev had the measure of his opponent, and was the deserved winner in the end.

Sealed with a scribble. 👍🖊️ Alexander Zverev outlasts Gilles Muller 4-6 6-3 6-2 to book his spot in the third round at #RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/uWANX84rQr — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 17, 2018

Likewise, fourth seed Dimitrov found himself in a hole against local favourite Pierre-Hugues Herbert, but also managed to turn the tables to clinch a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Like Zverev, he was broken twice in the first set before managing to gain the upper hand and coast to a fairly comfortable victory against Andrey Rublev.

Put it in the books, @GrigorDimitrov. The No.4 seed passes a difficult test from Pierre-Hugues Herbert to emerge with the 3-6 6-2 6-4 victory. 💪#RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/pam1jsks36 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 17, 2018

Also in action was Belgian sixth seed David Goffin, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, and Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem, another player who took his time to get going before going on to seal a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 victory.

Other winners on the day included Fernando Verdasco, Feliciano Lopez, Fabio Fognini, Richard Gasquet and Phillip Kohlschreiber.