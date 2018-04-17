Zverev: Lendl a future possibility

Alexander “Sascha” Zverev has shot down speculation about himself and Ivan Lendl working together after the eight-time Grand Slam winner was seen watching the German star at the Miami Masters.

The 20-year-old world No.4 set the record straight in Monte Carlo saying he was not working with Andy Murray’s former coach.

“He wasn’t with me. My fitness trainer Jez Green and he are great friends. I have a good relationship with him, but there hasn’t been any discussion with him.

“Maybe in the future that’s very possible but not for now.”

Zverev added that he felt he already had the best coach on tour, his father Alexander Sr. ” I have the best coach there is on the Tour. And I have said it many times,” said Sascha adding that his dad made two players emerge from nothing. “One of them has won two Masters 1000s events barely at the age of 20.”

Third-seeded Zverev kicks of his Monte Carlo Masters campaign against Gilles Müller of Luxembourg on Tuesday.