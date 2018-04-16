Nadal smitten in Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal is eager to continue his love story at the Monte Carlo Masters after a difficult time on the sidelines.

The Spaniard was forced to retire in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open due to injury and has had a tough time since, withdrawing from Indian Wells and Miami in order to fully recover.

Nadal made a return on clay in the Davis Cup earlier this month, where he impressed with two straight set wins on his favoured surface in Valencia.

Now, the world number one is back in Monte Carlo where he has amassed an incredible win/loss record of 63-4, winning ten titles from his 11 finals.

“It’s been a love story between me and this event, the people who run the tournament," the King of Clay told atpworldtour.com.

“I love this event and the weather has been good. Being in Monte Carlo always gives me the best feelings possible and good memories. When the time comes to play, I need to be at my best. This is my first event of the year, that I hope I can finish and I am excited about that.

"I always try to be very focused at the beginning of the tournament on what I’m doing. Every match I win is very important."

Joining defending champion Nadal as part of the superstar line-up in Monte Carlo is Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic and the talented Grigor Dimitrov.