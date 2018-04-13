Thiem set for Monte Carlo return

Austrian world number seven Dominic Thiem is expected to return to action on the clay courts of next weeks Monte Carlo Rolex Masters having recovered from an ankle fracture.

Thiem has been out of action since early March after retiring injured against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas in the third round at Indian Wells with a fractured ankle.

Hello from Austria! I wanted to thank you guys for all your support since I had to retire in Indian Wells due to my injury. Just wanted to let you know that I am in therapy now and hope to be back practicing soon. #bamos #recovery #backforclay pic.twitter.com/IxYLXgW0ZP — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) March 22, 2018

This week he has spent four hours practising and is no longer feeling any discomfort, according to his coach Gunter Bresnik.

“That was very demanding, though he is not serving that much yet,” Bresnik told APA. “But he is now completely free of pain for ten days.”

“First Dominic has to play a match and a tournament,” said Bresnik. “Then you will know if the injury is recovered.”

The 24-year-old is rated as one of the top clay-court players having defeated Rafael Nadal at Rome and reaching the semifinals of the French Open in 2017.