Ivanovic makes Monterrey semis

The Serbian world No 6 needed just an hour to see off Kristina Mladenovic, winning 6-3 6-2 to set up a last-four showdown against another Frenchwoman, Caroline Garcia.

Third seed Garcia booked her place in the semi-finals after her opponent, number eight seed Magdalena Rybarikova, was forced to retire due to an ankle injury.

Garcia won the first set 7-5 before Rybarikova had to withdraw from the tournament.

Second seed Sara Errani, like Ivanovic, has not dropped a set during the tournament and the Italian progressed to the semi-finals in style with a 7-5 6-4 win against Russian fifth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Errani will face fourth seed Timea Bacsinszky for a place in Sunday’s final after she beat Polish qualifier Urszula Radwanska 6-4 6-2.