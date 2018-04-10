Brengle files lawsuit against WTA and ITF

American tennis player Madison Brengle has filed a lawsuit against the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for injuries, she claims, were caused by the drawing of blood for anti-doping tests.

According to her lawyer Peter Ginsberg, the 28-year-old told tennis authorities she suffered from a rare medical condition that reacts to needle injections.

Ginsberg’s statement reads: “Tennis authorities ignored evidence of her professionally-diagnosed condition and refused to provide alternative testing or a medical accommodation, instead subjecting Brengle to testing that caused her to withdraw from tournaments and has now resulted in permanent swelling and weakness in her serving arm and hand.”

Brengle has been a professional tennis player for 10 years and during that time the 83rd ranked American has never failed or missed a doping test, according to Ginsberg’s statement.

When asked, Brengle said the lawsuit, which is thought to be in excess of $10 million, was aimed at forcing tennis authorities to treat players less as commodities but rather with more respect and dignity.

“I am bringing this action in an effort to force those who control the sport I love to understand that players are not commodities and should be treated with respect and dignity,” she said in a statement released.

“The unbridled authority of officials to subject players to the kind of abuse I suffered cannot be tolerated; players must have a say in matters involving our health and safety.”

The WTA and ITF have not yet responded to the lawsuit.