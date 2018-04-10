Harrison keen to restore Davis Cup pride

After the US beat Belgium in Nashville in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup this weekend, Ryan Harrison made clear the team’s desire to make American tennis great again.

The US cruised past an injury hit Belgian side on the weekend, dropping just two sets across four matches and winning the meeting 4-0.

Harrison was arguably the star of the show, putting in impressive performances in both Doubles and Singles matches.

Speaking afterwards, Harrison said the group wants to elevate the US back to the glory days of Davis Cup tennis that they have enjoyed in the past.

With 32 titles to their name, the US have won the Davis Cup the most however their last success came way back in 2007.

“It’s a big goal of ours to represent the country well and to put together a good Davis Cup performance,” Harrison said.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to play in the semi-finals.

“We know we have all the weapons to get through if we play well.

“We’re going to do what we can to fight through to the final.”

The semi-finals will see the US travel to Croatia.

They will be seeking revenge for the nations’ last meeting, a 2016 quarterfinal in Portland, where the Croatians recovered from 0-2 down to advance to the last four.

In four previous meetings with Croatia, the Americans have never recorded a victory.