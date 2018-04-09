Spain complete epic comeback to defeat Germany

Rafael Nadal and veteran David Ferrer produced an epic fightback as Spain defeated Germany 3-2 in Davis Cup quarter-final action in Valencia on Sunday.

World number one Nadal cruised past fourth-ranked German Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to keep Spain’s hopes alive, forcing a fifth and deciding rubber between Ferrer and Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 36-year-old Ferrer produced a stunning five hour 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-5 victory against Kohlschreiber at the Plaza de Toros in Valencia to hand his country the 3-2 victory.

“The first set was fantastic,” Nadal said after his win. “There were times when I lost a bit of control because the match was tough, I had not competed for a long time and to maintain the level of the first set was complicated for me.

“But in general it was a very important match and I am very happy.”

Spain semi-final opponents next are France, who reached the semi-finals for the third year in a row after Lucas Pouille beat Italy’s Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-3 in Genoa on Sunday and clinch the tie 3-1.

“I won without playing my best tennis, those are the best types of victories,” Pouille said.

Croatia made the semi-finals when Marin Cilic hammered Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to seal their tie 3-1.

“From the beginning till the end I played on a rather high level; constant pressure, superior, aggressive,” said Cilic afterwards.

Their semi-final opponents will be the United States following a doubles win by Jack Sock and Ryan Harrison against Belgian debutants Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen on Saturday for a 3-0 victory.