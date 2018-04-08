Spain need Nadal to save them in Davis Cup

Rafa Nadal must beat Alexander Zverev to keep Spain alive in their Davis Cup quarter final tie after opponents Germany earned a shock win in the doubles.

In a marathon encounter which stretched on for almost five hours, Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff beat Marc Lopez and Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-5.

The Spanish pair won just two of 20 break points and fell 2-1 down in the tie, to leave Nadal – who returned from two months on the sidelines to beat Philipp Kohlscreiber on Friday – needing to overcome Zverev in Sunday’s singles.

Germany team captain Michael Kohlmann said: “This is what the Davis Cup is all about. It was 50-50 in the end. We got a bit lucky but it feels great.”

Defending champions France forged a 2-1 lead against Italy after Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert earned a straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 win over Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli.

If world number 11 Lucas Pouille beats Fognini in the singles, then France will earn a semi-final spot for the third time in four years.

Croatia are also only one win away from the top four after Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic defeated the Kazakhstan duo of Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Ex-US Open champion Marin Cilic can seal victory for Croatia if he beats world number 92 Mikhail Kukushkin in the singles.

USA is the first nation to book its place in the 2018 #DavisCup semifinals, after @ryanharrison92 and @JackSock complete a 3-0 victory against Belgium! 🇺🇸3️⃣🆚0️⃣🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/ibqKP9ESte — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) April 8, 2018

The USA have already sealed their place in the semi-finals after Jack Sock and Ryan Harrison won the doubles to secure an unassailable 3-0 lead over Belgium.

Sock and Harrison came from behind to beat Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 after the US won both of their singles matches on Friday.