Nadal returns in Davis Cup record-breaking win

Rafa Nadal produced a record-breaking comeback after helping Spain pull level in their Davis Cup quarter final tie against Germany.

In his first match since suffering a hip injury in January’s Australian Open, Nadal crushed Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

It was the world number one’s 23rd Davis Cup victory – the longest winning streak in the competition’s history.

Nadal’s triumph also saw Spain level the scores in the tie after Germany’s world number four Alexander Zverev beat David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 earlier in the day.

“It’s a memorable day, in front of my own crowd. It’s always special to play in these arenas,” said Nadal.

“It’s great to be back even if after an injury it’s always difficult.”

The clash between France and Italy also lies at 1-1 after Lucas Pouille beat Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, before Fabio Fognini triumphed 6-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 against Jeremy Chardy.

Forzaaaaa 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 1 🇮🇹 1 🇫🇷 A domani pic.twitter.com/M3ak8zEyf8 — Fabio Fognini (@fabiofogna) April 6, 2018

Croatia took the lead against Kazakhstan when world number three Marin Cilic beat Dmitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2, before Mikhail Kukushkin levelled the tie after a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Borna Coric.

The USA went 2-0 up against Belgium after Miami Open winner John Isner beat Joris De Loore 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, before Sam Querrey triumphed against Ruben Bemelmans 6-1, 7-6, 7-5.