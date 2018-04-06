Rafa Nadal to return at Davis Cup

World number one Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will play his first match since the Australian Open for Spain in the Davis Cup on Friday.

Nadal will take on Philipp Kohlschreiber in his country's quarter-final against Germany. The match takes place in Valencia, on his favoured clay surface.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined since being forced to retire during his quarter-final match against Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

After facing Kohlschreiber, Nadal will then take on Alexander Zverev in Sunday's reverse singles.

After losing the No 1 spot to Roger Federer earlier this year, Nadal returned to the top of the rankings when Federer failed to defend the points he accumulated last year by winning Indian Wells and Miami.