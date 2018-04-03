Agassi slammed after Djokovic split

A former tennis pro and compatriot of Novak Djokovic’s has slated Andre Agassi following his brief stint as the Serbian’s coach.

In a brutally honest interview with with Tennis World USA, Radmilo Armenulic accused Agassi of not knowing what to do to improve Djokovic’s game, adding that the split was long overdue.

“I was opposed to that co-operation since the first day because he didn’t do anything for Novak,” said Armenulic.

“I think Novak helped him more because he made Agassi a coach.

“He left because he didn’t know what to do.

“He never worked as a coach and had no experience how to help Novak.

“Novak plays from the baseline better than Agassi and his return is better.

“Then how can Agassi help him?”

As for Agassi, he admits he and Djokovic failed to agree on a number of issues, but says he has no regrets about the partnership.

“I wish him only the best moving forward,” he said.

“With only the best intentions, I tried to help Novak.

“We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree.”