Davis Cup: Isner looking forward to Belgium clash

The USA face an understrength Belgium in their Davis Cup quarter-final meeting in Nashville this upcoming weekend and will be feeling confident of defeating their opponents.

Even though it’s been six years since the Americans reached the semi-final stage of the team event, Jim Courier’s men will be feeling confident of making the last four with both David Goffin and Steve Darcis unavailable for Belgian selection.

The USA will have the likes of Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, John Isner, Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson all available for selection.

Isner, who won this past weekends Miami Masters 1000 event, was full of confidence but not taking it for granted when interviewed about his Davis Cup expectations.

“You throw the rankings out the window in Davis Cup, it’s a completely different animal,” said Isner in an interview in Miami. “Sometimes players don’t play as well as they are capable of because of the pressure and sometimes players can have the pressure on them and play at an extremely high level.

“Look, we’re not looking past this team by any means, sure we are the favourites on paper; our team is very strong but it’s going to be a tough match.”

With the USA is the most successful nation in the history of Davis Cup with 32 titles, Isner added that he is hoping for more success in the event.

“The luxury we have is that we have five extremely good singles players on our team and five extremely good doubles players as well,” he said. “Jim Courier has so many options at his disposal – all five of us are singles players with doubles skills. We certainly like our team this year.”