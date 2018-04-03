Moya gives concerning update on Rafa

As his comeback looms, Rafael Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya has admitted the Spaniard is still not 100% fit.

Nadal has been out of action since withdrawing from the Australian Open quarter-finals with a hip injury. He was due to return at the Mexican Open in February, before suffering a recurrence of the injury shortly before the start of the tournament.

He has been named in Spain’s Davis Cup squad to face Germany this week, however, and is expected to feature at some point.

Still, Moya says Nadal is still not fully fit and with the clay-court season looming, the 16-time Grand Slam champion might just decide to take it easy and focus on his main priority for the season.

“He [Nadal] has been training for a week, we go little by little, without doing crazy things, because you have to consider that he had two same injuries, basically,” Moya said.

“He is not at 100% yet. But if he can win one or two matches it can help him.

“We go progressing, the Davis Cup motivates us but we also know that after that, it comes a month and a half without stopping that is very important to him.”