Is Lendl on Zverev’s radar?

German world number four Alexander Zverev has been linked to a player-coach partnership with Ivan Lendl, according to various media reports doing the rounds.

Lendl was seen at the Miami Open watching Zverev play and the ESPN TV commentary team mentioned that the former world No. 1 is looking at joining Zverev’s team.

"You're a big part of what I do on the court, so thanks a lot." Sascha Zverev's speech to @JohnIsner gave us all the feels!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/BqPNPLvNGH — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 2, 2018

As a coach, Lendl has been very successful with helping Andy Murray to claim all three of his Grand Slam singles titles.

Though there has been no official announcement that the 58-year-old has split with Murray it is being speculated that the Scots long layoff due to injury could see Lendl jump ship in Zverev’s direction.

Following the Australian Open, where he crashed out in the third round in five sets against world No. 59 Chung Hyeon, the 20-year-old Zverev split with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Zverev is considered the next ‘big thing’ in tennis having won two ATP Masters 1000 titles and was the beaten finalist at the past weekends Miami tournament, falling to John Isner in three sets.

Former player and commentator Greg Rusedski voiced his support for a potential Lendl/Zverev team-up: “I would think it to be a masterstroke, as it was when Murray took on Lendl at the beginning [2012],” Rusedski told Sky Sports.

“Ivan was one of the hardest workers. Technically and tactically he was brilliant. He will hire the right people around him [like] sport psychologists.

“Murray’s game wasn’t aggressive enough until Lendl came on. He improved the second serve, forehand and the smash and that is similar [to the improvements needed] with Sascha Zverev.

“With Lendl, it is my way or the high way usually so it has got to be working together as one. He really got Andy to be more aggressive, stepping into the forehand.

“You look at Sascha – he is very open-stanced, his feet don’t move up to the ball and the preparation looks a little odd. Lendl was one of the most disciplined and hardest working players out there so he doesn’t leave any stone unturned.

“If he can get Lendl to sign on the dotted line, do it immediately. I think that would be a great partnership if Ivan accepts it. He is very good at cleaning up players games, whether it is technically or tactically.

“If I was Sascha I would definitely knock on his door because I think Lendl could possibly take him up to the next level,” he added.