Isner fights back to lift Miami title

John Isner earned the biggest win of his career after coming from behind to beat Alexander Zverev in the final of the Miami Open.

After Sloane Stephens’ victory in the women’s event 24 hours earlier, Isner’s triumph gave the USA their first double in the tournament since 2004.

Isner had not been in good form heading into Miami, yet he produced the perfect finale to his impressive tournament to beat Zverev 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 for his first Masters title.

"You've got two of these already, thanks for letting me have one!" Some special words from @JohnIsner to Zverev.

“I couldn’t have scripted this. I came into this tournament, I won one ATP [World Tour] match all year and was playing very poorly,” Isner said.

“I won my first match in three sets and that’s how tennis goes – you start to gain a little confidence and next thing you know things start to roll your way.”

Fourth seed Zverev survived five break points in the opening set, before winning a tense tie break 7-4.

Shed those happy tears, @johnisner! Congratulations on being our 2018 #MiamiOpen champion.

But Isner was determined to fight his way back into the encounter in the second set and he earned a break in the ninth game with a forehand that clipped the line. The 32-year-old held his nerve on serve in the following game to level the match.

Zverev saved three break points early in the deciding set, but Isner got an elusive break in the ninth game before serving the match out.