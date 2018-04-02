Djokovic splits with coach Agassi

Andre Agassi has announced that he has ended his stint as Novak Djokovic’s coach after just 11 months together.

Agassi began working with the eight-time Grand Slam champion last May after Boris Becker’s tenure in Djokovic’s backroom team reached a conclusion.

But the former world number one has continued to struggle with form and fitness after suffering first round defeats at both Indian Wells and the Miami Open last month, in his latest comeback from injury.

A shame Djokovic and Agassi hasn’t worked out. Tough and frustrating period to try and form a partnership given his injury struggles. Suspect trying to maintain the relationship over the phone more often than not didn’t help either… — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) March 31, 2018

“I wish him only the best moving forward,” Agassi said.

“With only the best intentions, I tried to help Novak. We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree.”

With Agassi out of the picture, the only remaining coach in Djokovic’s backroom team is former world number eight Radek Stepanek after the Czech was appointed to a part-time role in November.