Stephens defeats Ostapenko to lift Miami title

US Open champion Sloane Stephens defeated French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to lift the Miami Open title on Saturday.

The 25-year-old American needed just one hour and 33 minutes to defeat the Latvian 7-6(5), 6-1, in a first-ever meeting, ending the 20-year-old sixth seeds run of not having dropped a set the entire Miami fortnight.

"You guys stink sometimes, but you make me better" – the ever-charming @SloaneStephens gives her thanks during her @MiamiOpen champion's speech pic.twitter.com/JIzk4DKpzR — WTA (@WTA) March 31, 2018

The loss for Ostapenko can be largely attributed to an unforced error count of 48, with 29 of those in the first set.

The victory means that Stephens will be ranked at a career-high No.9 when the WTA rankings are released on Monday.

In the opening set, there were eight breaks of serve and the big-hitting Ostapenko was bossing the rallies earlier on.

Great defending kept things tight and the set had to be settled by a tiebreaker in which the American prevailed 7-5.

In the next set, it was all Stephens as she dominated by breaking her opponents serve in the second, fourth and sixth games to win the set and match 6-1 to claim her first Miami title.