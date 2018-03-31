Zverev and Isner to meet in Miami final

Alexander Zverev will bid for his seventh ATP Tour title when he meets John Isner in the final of the Miami Open.

Fourth seed Zverev conquered Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6, 6-2 in the second semi final in Florida after Isner had earlier ended Juan Martin del Potro’s 15 match winning streak.

In a tight opening set, Zverev forced Carreno Busta into a service error during the tie break, which saw the German get his nose in front.

Final stage = set 🙌 Zverev defeats Carreno Busta 7-6(4), 6-2 to book a spot in his first @MiamiOpen final🌴 pic.twitter.com/2Wvfp2Lh4c — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) March 31, 2018

The second set was much more one-way traffic, with the 20-year-old earning two breaks of serve and sealing victory at Crandon Park in 88 minutes.

“I didn’t feel I was playing my best in the beginning of the first set, a lot of errors.” Zverev said.

“I was down in the tiebreak and I was like, I’m losing anyway I might as well be aggressive. So that’s what I did, I hit a few winners, very fortunate to win the first set and then found my game in the second.”

A fourth Masters 1000 final for @JohnIsner! The American ends the 15 match win streak of Del Potro 6-1 7-6(2).#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/CPk8hxbtg2 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 30, 2018

Isner was dominant against a tired del Potro after his powerful serve saw him win 6-1, 7-6. By reaching the final the 32-year-old will now becoming the new American number one.

“I’ve just continued to keep playing better,” said Isner, who lost only 11 points on serve.

“I think today was even my best match. Very, very encouraging. Physically, I’m super-fresh and I’m ready to go for the finals.”