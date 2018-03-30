Ostapenko books Stephens clash

Jelena Ostapenko booked a spot in the sixth WTA Tour final of her career after a straight sets victory over Danielle Collins at the Miami Open.

The French Open champion had too much quality for American qualifier Collins in their semi-final and came through 7-6, 6-3 to secure an encounter with Sloane Stephens for the trophy.

Collins had beaten both Venus Williams and Coco Vandeweghe in her run to the semi-final, and enjoyed a set point in the 12th game of the opening set.

But after Ostapenko survived that point, she moved into the ascendancy, with the world number five going through in one hour 39 minutes.

She will now meet US Open champion Stephens, who beat three-times title-winner Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 earlier in the day.